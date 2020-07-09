All apartments in Artesia
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

11643 185th Street

11643 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11643 185th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large front yard in a quiet street. Furniture and appliance included. Two Queen beds. Near 99 Ranch Market, Cerritos Mall, many banks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 185th Street have any available units?
11643 185th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 11643 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11643 185th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 185th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11643 185th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 11643 185th Street offer parking?
No, 11643 185th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11643 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11643 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 185th Street have a pool?
No, 11643 185th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11643 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 11643 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 185th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11643 185th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11643 185th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

