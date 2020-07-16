Sign Up
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 20
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282
2430 Larkspur Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2430 Larkspur Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Northrup
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5867243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have any available units?
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arden-Arcade, CA
.
Is 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 offer parking?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have a pool?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have accessible units?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282 does not have units with air conditioning.
