2400 Northrop Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage internet access

Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent. The property was completely remodeled in 2014 and it's fully furnished so just bring your suitcase! There are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths with a fireplace in the living room and room for an office next to the dining room. The one car garage has your own washer and dryer plus the driveway can fit another car, possibly two. t's located Just two miles from Sacramento State University and the Arden Fair Mall. Swanston Park is next door with swings, basketball, play structure, water play area for the kids (at heart) and it's very dog friendly! Pets allowed with extra pet deposit. *The furniture, decor and art is subject to change.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2400-northrop-ave-sacramento-ca-95825-usa/85f03a91-b19e-4a4d-bf45-f595cb183ac8



