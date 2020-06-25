All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

940 Fairview Avenue

940 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

940 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE SOUTH FACING UNIT IN THE BACK. BRIGHT AND AIRY YET AWAY FROM THE STREET. NEW PAINT AND NEWER LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR THRU-OUT. 2 CAR ATT. GARAGE WITH WASHER & DRYER. GOOD SIZE PATIO DOWNSTAIRS FOR PLANTS AND FLOWER. WALK TO PARK AND SHOPPING. BALDWIN STOCKER SCHOOL. MUST SEE. THERE ARE ALSO SECURITY CAMERA WITHIN THE COMPLEX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
940 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 940 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 940 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
940 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 940 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 940 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 940 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 940 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
