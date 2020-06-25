940 Fairview Avenue

VERY NICE SOUTH FACING UNIT IN THE BACK. BRIGHT AND AIRY YET AWAY FROM THE STREET. NEW PAINT AND NEWER LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR THRU-OUT. 2 CAR ATT. GARAGE WITH WASHER & DRYER. GOOD SIZE PATIO DOWNSTAIRS FOR PLANTS AND FLOWER. WALK TO PARK AND SHOPPING. BALDWIN STOCKER SCHOOL. MUST SEE. THERE ARE ALSO SECURITY CAMERA WITHIN THE COMPLEX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
