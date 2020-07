Amenities

Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single level in a gated community. The intelligent floor plan features a large living room with newer carpet though out. Good size kitchen with multiple cabinets. Large master bedroom suite and good size second bedroom. Special patio offers a great space to entertain. Central AC. One assigned parking space and community laundry room. This ideally located condominium is just blocks from popular markets, parks, and Arcadia’s finest amenities.