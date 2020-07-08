All apartments in Arcadia
807 W Camino Real Avenue

807 Camino Real Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 Camino Real Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful and Quiet Townhouse in Gated Community located in the Prime and most Convenient location in Arcadia with Temple City School District. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market & other supermarkets, restaurants, LA Fitness, Banks.. The home features spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with wet bar, Nice and Bright Kitchen with Breakfast area which is big enough to use as Dining area. Guest bathroom with Shower. Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms with 2 bath. Spacious master bedroom with 2 separate closets. Master Bathroom with double sink, bathtub and shower. Garage level downstairs has Laundry Room with sink and A Bonus Room which could be used as Guest room or Office. Shutter and Wood Blinds throughout. 2-car Garage and Visitor Parking. All Furniture on photos could be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have any available units?
807 W Camino Real Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have?
Some of 807 W Camino Real Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W Camino Real Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 W Camino Real Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W Camino Real Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 807 W Camino Real Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 W Camino Real Avenue offers parking.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W Camino Real Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 W Camino Real Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 W Camino Real Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W Camino Real Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 W Camino Real Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 W Camino Real Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

