807 W Camino Real Avenue

Beautiful and Quiet Townhouse in Gated Community located in the Prime and most Convenient location in Arcadia with Temple City School District. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market & other supermarkets, restaurants, LA Fitness, Banks.. The home features spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with wet bar, Nice and Bright Kitchen with Breakfast area which is big enough to use as Dining area. Guest bathroom with Shower. Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms with 2 bath. Spacious master bedroom with 2 separate closets. Master Bathroom with double sink, bathtub and shower. Garage level downstairs has Laundry Room with sink and A Bonus Room which could be used as Guest room or Office. Shutter and Wood Blinds throughout. 2-car Garage and Visitor Parking. All Furniture on photos could be included.