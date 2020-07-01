632 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ESTATE PROPERTY - LARGE MAIN RESIDENCE - TWO REAR HOUSES - SWIMMING POOL Great for extended

families, live-in domestic help or large group housing. The handsome main house has two levels with 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

There's lots of space to relax, with a bright living room, big family room, formal dining room and a large, nicely designed kitchen

with eating area. Downstairs is complete with a spacious master suite, two additional large bedrooms and a nice laundry room.

One of the downstairs bedrooms has an outside entrance and kitchenette, nice for domestic help. Upstairs, there are four, big

bright bedrooms, two bathrooms and an upstairs laundry room. Lots of space for everyone! THERE'S MORE - the property is over

a half acre, with TWO ADDITIONAL HOUSES, both with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The rear yard features a BEAUTIFUL

SWIMMING POOL and a two car garage. To top it off, this property is located in the coveted Baldwin Stocker School District and

convenient to the best shopping in the San Gabriel Valley area. Amazing right? This property is READY TO LEASE NOW!