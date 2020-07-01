All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 632 Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
632 Walnut Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

632 Walnut Avenue

632 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

632 Walnut Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL ESTATE PROPERTY - LARGE MAIN RESIDENCE - TWO REAR HOUSES - SWIMMING POOL Great for extended
families, live-in domestic help or large group housing. The handsome main house has two levels with 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
There's lots of space to relax, with a bright living room, big family room, formal dining room and a large, nicely designed kitchen
with eating area. Downstairs is complete with a spacious master suite, two additional large bedrooms and a nice laundry room.
One of the downstairs bedrooms has an outside entrance and kitchenette, nice for domestic help. Upstairs, there are four, big
bright bedrooms, two bathrooms and an upstairs laundry room. Lots of space for everyone! THERE'S MORE - the property is over
a half acre, with TWO ADDITIONAL HOUSES, both with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The rear yard features a BEAUTIFUL
SWIMMING POOL and a two car garage. To top it off, this property is located in the coveted Baldwin Stocker School District and
convenient to the best shopping in the San Gabriel Valley area. Amazing right? This property is READY TO LEASE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
632 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 632 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
632 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 632 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 632 Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 632 Walnut Avenue has a pool.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 632 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles