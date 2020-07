Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Townhouse - A luxurious townhouse walking distance from shops and restaurants, in the desirable heart of Arcadia. Yet, in a very quiet part of the complex. 3 Master Bedrooms! Private patio, vaulted ceiling, laminate floor throughout. Cean and airy! You will love it too when you see it!



(RLNE4676202)