Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BR Classic in Arcadia! A great city to live in! - Property Id: 117143



Stop by FRIDAY 6/12 @ 2:00 PM for a viewing!

Contact Ed at 213-640-9404.



• 550 square feet

• All layouts are very similar

• Laundry on-site

• One parking spot included

• Owner pays water only

• No pets



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117143

Property Id 117143



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832781)