477 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
parking
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
parking
FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT. Covered entry. Total complex is eight apartments. Sets behind the house at 475 Fairview. Rent includes water, trash and sewer with one covered parking area with a cabinet storage area. There is a washing machine which costs $1. and dryer which is free for the tenants. Immediate availability. No pets. Non smokers. Requires good credit with a minimum FICA of 675. Credit report is $50.00 payable to Premium Credit Bureau. Carpets to be cleaned and a bathtub enclosure to be installed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 477 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
477 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 477 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 477 Fairview Avenue's amenities include parking, bathtub, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
477 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 477 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
