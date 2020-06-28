477 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT. Covered entry. Total complex is eight apartments. Sets behind the house at 475 Fairview. Rent includes water, trash and sewer with one covered parking area with a cabinet storage area. There is a washing machine which costs $1. and dryer which is free for the tenants. Immediate availability. No pets. Non smokers. Requires good credit with a minimum FICA of 675. Credit report is $50.00 payable to Premium Credit Bureau. Carpets to be cleaned and a bathtub enclosure to be installed.