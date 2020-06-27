All apartments in Arcadia
417 California Street

Location

417 California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
++++Arcadia Schools++++
This beautiful Gated PUD has 3 Bedrooms plus a Office/Den (can be 4th bedroom) & 3 bathrooms in 2470 Square Feet of Living Area. Gorgeous laminate floors in Living Room and Dining Area. New Paints in whole house. Other features-an upstairs open loft, high ceilings,open floor plan, custom drapery and a private backyard. The Kitchen offers granite counter tops,.Master bedroom has and oversized walk-in closes and the Master Bath has dual sinks, shower and Jacuzzi tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 California Street have any available units?
417 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 417 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 417 California Street offer parking?
No, 417 California Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 California Street have a pool?
No, 417 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 California Street have accessible units?
No, 417 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
