417 California Street

++++Arcadia Schools++++

This beautiful Gated PUD has 3 Bedrooms plus a Office/Den (can be 4th bedroom) & 3 bathrooms in 2470 Square Feet of Living Area. Gorgeous laminate floors in Living Room and Dining Area. New Paints in whole house. Other features-an upstairs open loft, high ceilings,open floor plan, custom drapery and a private backyard. The Kitchen offers granite counter tops,.Master bedroom has and oversized walk-in closes and the Master Bath has dual sinks, shower and Jacuzzi tub.