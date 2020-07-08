316 Altern Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This north facing single family home in Arcadia is conveniently located and close to supermarkets, restaurants, parks, shops and so much more. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. The large backyard and the flower garden is great to entertain family members and guest. It is located in a quiet cul-de-sec and it is a must see home in the area.

This north facing single family home in Arcadia is conveniently located and close to supermarkets, restaurants, parks, shops and so much more. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. The large backyard and the flower garden is great to entertain family members and guest. It is located in a quiet cul-de-sec and it is a must see home in the area.