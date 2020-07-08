All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

316 Altern Street

316 Altern Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 Altern Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This north facing single family home in Arcadia is conveniently located and close to supermarkets, restaurants, parks, shops and so much more. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. The large backyard and the flower garden is great to entertain family members and guest. It is located in a quiet cul-de-sec and it is a must see home in the area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Altern Street have any available units?
316 Altern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 316 Altern Street have?
Some of 316 Altern Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Altern Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Altern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Altern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Altern Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Altern Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Altern Street offers parking.
Does 316 Altern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Altern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Altern Street have a pool?
No, 316 Altern Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Altern Street have accessible units?
Yes, 316 Altern Street has accessible units.
Does 316 Altern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Altern Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Altern Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Altern Street has units with air conditioning.

