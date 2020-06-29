All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 213 S 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
213 S 3rd Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

213 S 3rd Avenue

213 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

213 South 3rd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This beautiful two-story condominium is situated in the distinguished award winning Arcadia school district. Built in 2005, this 2,140 sqft home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and shares only one common wall with another home in a community of 8. You are greeted by the high ceilings as you enter the home walking upon the specially designed marble flooring. Plan a cozy meal in the kitchen with built-in appliances (stove, microwave, oven) that opens up to the living room. Retreat to the upstairs bedrooms for some quiet and relaxation. The loft upstairs may be turned into a office, den or a 4th bedroom. Custom window curtains and wallpapers adorn the interior of the home. Entertain guests and family in the enclosed backyard patio. Located conveniently near restaurants, parks, 210 freeway and the Santa Anita mall and racetracks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have any available units?
213 S 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 213 S 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 213 S 3rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 S 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 S 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 S 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 S 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles