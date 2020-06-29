213 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This beautiful two-story condominium is situated in the distinguished award winning Arcadia school district. Built in 2005, this 2,140 sqft home consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and shares only one common wall with another home in a community of 8. You are greeted by the high ceilings as you enter the home walking upon the specially designed marble flooring. Plan a cozy meal in the kitchen with built-in appliances (stove, microwave, oven) that opens up to the living room. Retreat to the upstairs bedrooms for some quiet and relaxation. The loft upstairs may be turned into a office, den or a 4th bedroom. Custom window curtains and wallpapers adorn the interior of the home. Entertain guests and family in the enclosed backyard patio. Located conveniently near restaurants, parks, 210 freeway and the Santa Anita mall and racetracks.