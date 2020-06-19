205 San Luis Rey Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood. It has an open floor plan throughout with living room, dinning area, and big family room. Newer 8" wide plank laminated hardwood floor throughout, recessed lights, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, and newer bathrooms. The large family room comes with cathedral ceilings, sky light, fireplace, and sliding door to access to big backyard. This home closes to shopping, park, schools, and more. Turn key, move in ready. Must see!