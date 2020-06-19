All apartments in Arcadia
205 San Luis Rey Road
205 San Luis Rey Road

Location

205 San Luis Rey Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1839 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood. It has an open floor plan throughout with living room, dinning area, and big family room. Newer 8" wide plank laminated hardwood floor throughout, recessed lights, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, and newer bathrooms. The large family room comes with cathedral ceilings, sky light, fireplace, and sliding door to access to big backyard. This home closes to shopping, park, schools, and more. Turn key, move in ready. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have any available units?
205 San Luis Rey Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 San Luis Rey Road have?
Some of 205 San Luis Rey Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 San Luis Rey Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 San Luis Rey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 San Luis Rey Road pet-friendly?
No, 205 San Luis Rey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 San Luis Rey Road does offer parking.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 San Luis Rey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have a pool?
No, 205 San Luis Rey Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have accessible units?
No, 205 San Luis Rey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 San Luis Rey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 San Luis Rey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 San Luis Rey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
