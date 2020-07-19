All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 N Santa Anita Avenue

1755 North Santa Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1755 North Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
EXPANDED AND REMODELED in 2009, this contemporary masterpiece is sure to wow you and your guests with its souring ceilings, open floor plan, large picture windows, and wonderful layout. Enter the modern entryway and be greeted by a light and bright living room with handsome fireplace and built in TV console, gorgeous wood floors, and double height ceilings. The modern open kitchen boasts stainless appliances, stone countertops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, and modern lighting. The kitchen opens up to the beautiful dining area with windows framing the peaceful garden views. All the bedrooms and baths are spacious and upgraded. The Master Bedroom retreat has gorgeous garden views, relaxing seating area, large walk-in closet, and a resort-style master bath with double sinks, dual shower heads including rain shower, and large soaking tub. The 4th bedroom has built-in desks and doubles as an office. Other features include serene mountain views, attached 2 car garage, recessed lighting, built-in sound system, spacious grassy yard with BBQ area and firepit. additional parking on driveway, A+++ North Arcadia location, walk to Arcadia's best schools, close to parks, restaurants, shopping, library, Gold Line, and freeways. Landlord pays for gardener. Solar panels on roof for energy cost savings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have any available units?
1755 N Santa Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have?
Some of 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1755 N Santa Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 N Santa Anita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
