1755 N Santa Anita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

EXPANDED AND REMODELED in 2009, this contemporary masterpiece is sure to wow you and your guests with its souring ceilings, open floor plan, large picture windows, and wonderful layout. Enter the modern entryway and be greeted by a light and bright living room with handsome fireplace and built in TV console, gorgeous wood floors, and double height ceilings. The modern open kitchen boasts stainless appliances, stone countertops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, and modern lighting. The kitchen opens up to the beautiful dining area with windows framing the peaceful garden views. All the bedrooms and baths are spacious and upgraded. The Master Bedroom retreat has gorgeous garden views, relaxing seating area, large walk-in closet, and a resort-style master bath with double sinks, dual shower heads including rain shower, and large soaking tub. The 4th bedroom has built-in desks and doubles as an office. Other features include serene mountain views, attached 2 car garage, recessed lighting, built-in sound system, spacious grassy yard with BBQ area and firepit. additional parking on driveway, A+++ North Arcadia location, walk to Arcadia's best schools, close to parks, restaurants, shopping, library, Gold Line, and freeways. Landlord pays for gardener. Solar panels on roof for energy cost savings.