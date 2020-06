Amenities

South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes. This cozy single level traditional ranch style home with new paint newer carpet is located in Arcadia's highly ranked Baldwin Stocker elementary school district! 2 car detached garage. Living room next to the formal dining room overlooks the beautiful backyard with a good size European style swimming pool. Wonderful curb appeal. This sweet home is inviting for family and friends to get together and enjoy.