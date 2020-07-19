All apartments in Arcadia
1257 Oakhaven Road

1257 Oakhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Oakhaven Road, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Peaceful, secured Whispering Pines Estate 24 hours guard Gated Community!!!
Beautiful traditional build in 1982 with new marble floor thru out main level and new remodel bathrooms. The grand entryway appointed with an impressive old-world chandelier. A large family room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, and a comfortable fireplace and a gourmet kitchen appointed with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, and built-in a gazebo- style breakfast nook. Adjacent thereto a bonus room. Main level, there is a large master suite with fireplace with two additional spacious bedrooms, and if you are looking hideaway, there is a second master suite located on the second floor. Lighting consists of chandeliers and recessed systems. An inside laundry leads to a three cars garage. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Buyers and buyer's agents to complete all their due diligences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have any available units?
1257 Oakhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1257 Oakhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Oakhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Oakhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Oakhaven Road offers parking.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have a pool?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Oakhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Oakhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
