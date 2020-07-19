1257 Oakhaven Road

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Peaceful, secured Whispering Pines Estate 24 hours guard Gated Community!!!

Beautiful traditional build in 1982 with new marble floor thru out main level and new remodel bathrooms. The grand entryway appointed with an impressive old-world chandelier. A large family room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, and a comfortable fireplace and a gourmet kitchen appointed with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, and built-in a gazebo- style breakfast nook. Adjacent thereto a bonus room. Main level, there is a large master suite with fireplace with two additional spacious bedrooms, and if you are looking hideaway, there is a second master suite located on the second floor. Lighting consists of chandeliers and recessed systems. An inside laundry leads to a three cars garage. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Buyers and buyer's agents to complete all their due diligences.