Last updated July 20 2020 at 7:57 AM

19640 Yanan Road

19640 Yanan Road · (760) 247-2641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19640 Yanan Road, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Estate Property across the street from Apple Valley Golf Course, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Nook and Bkf Bar, Family Room has Corner Stone Fireplace and High Ceilings, Grand Entry, Formal Dining Room, 4 Bdr., 2 3/4 Ba., Builtin Computer Desk, Walkin Closets, Custom Lighting, Huge Laundry Room with tons of cabinets and room for desk, Tile Floors and Carpet, Split Floorplan, Double Door Entry into Master Suite, Jetted Tub and Spacious Shower with 2 Shower Heads and Sinks, 2 walkin closets in Master plus Heart-warming Fireplace, Covered Patio extends across the rear of home, Exterior was just recolor coated. 4-car finished Garage, Circle Drive, Fenced yard and Beautifully Landscaped. Two Heat/AC Units plus Ducted Evaporative Cooler for very low Summer Edison Bills. Lease will include Gardener and Trash. Tenant to pay all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED! NO SMOKING! AVAILABLE 7-20-20, One or two year lease, VERY DESIRABLE AREA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19640 Yanan Road have any available units?
19640 Yanan Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 19640 Yanan Road have?
Some of 19640 Yanan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19640 Yanan Road currently offering any rent specials?
19640 Yanan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19640 Yanan Road pet-friendly?
No, 19640 Yanan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 19640 Yanan Road offer parking?
Yes, 19640 Yanan Road offers parking.
Does 19640 Yanan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19640 Yanan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19640 Yanan Road have a pool?
No, 19640 Yanan Road does not have a pool.
Does 19640 Yanan Road have accessible units?
No, 19640 Yanan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19640 Yanan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19640 Yanan Road has units with dishwashers.
