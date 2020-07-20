19640 Yanan Road

Amenities

Beautiful Estate Property across the street from Apple Valley Golf Course, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Nook and Bkf Bar, Family Room has Corner Stone Fireplace and High Ceilings, Grand Entry, Formal Dining Room, 4 Bdr., 2 3/4 Ba., Builtin Computer Desk, Walkin Closets, Custom Lighting, Huge Laundry Room with tons of cabinets and room for desk, Tile Floors and Carpet, Split Floorplan, Double Door Entry into Master Suite, Jetted Tub and Spacious Shower with 2 Shower Heads and Sinks, 2 walkin closets in Master plus Heart-warming Fireplace, Covered Patio extends across the rear of home, Exterior was just recolor coated. 4-car finished Garage, Circle Drive, Fenced yard and Beautifully Landscaped. Two Heat/AC Units plus Ducted Evaporative Cooler for very low Summer Edison Bills. Lease will include Gardener and Trash. Tenant to pay all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED! NO SMOKING! AVAILABLE 7-20-20, One or two year lease, VERY DESIRABLE AREA!