19547 Valley Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen. Large laundry room with sink and storage. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included! Low maintenance front landscaping, large backyard with vinyl privacy fence.

All this in the premier 55+ community of Apple Valley!



** CONTACT VIP MANAGEMENT INC AT 760-240-9535 OR APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.VIPPROPERTYINC.COM **



(RLNE5063458)