19547 Valley Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

19547 Valley Ct

19547 Valley Court · (760) 240-9535
Location

19547 Valley Court, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19547 Valley Ct · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Amenities

55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen. Large laundry room with sink and storage. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included! Low maintenance front landscaping, large backyard with vinyl privacy fence.
All this in the premier 55+ community of Apple Valley!

** CONTACT VIP MANAGEMENT INC AT 760-240-9535 OR APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.VIPPROPERTYINC.COM **

(RLNE5063458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19547 Valley Ct have any available units?
19547 Valley Ct has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 19547 Valley Ct have?
Some of 19547 Valley Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19547 Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19547 Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19547 Valley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19547 Valley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 19547 Valley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19547 Valley Ct offers parking.
Does 19547 Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19547 Valley Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19547 Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 19547 Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19547 Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 19547 Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19547 Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19547 Valley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

