Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

19222 Elm Drive

19222 Elm Drive · (760) 991-9990
Location

19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring. There's carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. There's a balcony off of the master bedroom. Do a little BBQ-ing on the back patio. 1 car garage. Clean and looking good with new, downstairs flooring!!! Close to shopping, golfing and entertainment. Sorry, no pets. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent. All occupants MUST be 55 years old or older to occupy this property.

Listing Provided by:
Provest Realty Inc.
www.provestrealty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19222 Elm Drive have any available units?
19222 Elm Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 19222 Elm Drive have?
Some of 19222 Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19222 Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19222 Elm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19222 Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19222 Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 19222 Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19222 Elm Drive does offer parking.
Does 19222 Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19222 Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19222 Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 19222 Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19222 Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 19222 Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19222 Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19222 Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

