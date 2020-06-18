19222 Elm Drive.

Amenities

If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring. There's carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. There's a balcony off of the master bedroom. Do a little BBQ-ing on the back patio. 1 car garage. Clean and looking good with new, downstairs flooring!!! Close to shopping, golfing and entertainment. Sorry, no pets. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is equal to one month’s rent; maximum deposit equal to two month’s rent. All occupants MUST be 55 years old or older to occupy this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40

