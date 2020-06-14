Amenities

4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment refrigerator, Convection/Toaster Oven and Microwave / hot plate included! The plantation shutters and gracious mirrored closet are great upgrades to compliment the One bedroom and a full bath with shower and large vanity area. This quaint unit also includes access for common use of the main back yard. Beautifully landscaped and offering shade tree covering, the back yard also features a full play structure! Utilities are not separately metered and will be an additional $35.00 a month, feel free to call for details!!



(RLNE4687830)