All apartments in Antioch
Find more places like 4660 Palomino Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Antioch, CA
/
4660 Palomino Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:57 AM

4660 Palomino Way

4660 Palomino Way · (925) 634-3100 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Antioch
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4660 Palomino Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4660 Palomino Way · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment refrigerator, Convection/Toaster Oven and Microwave / hot plate included! The plantation shutters and gracious mirrored closet are great upgrades to compliment the One bedroom and a full bath with shower and large vanity area. This quaint unit also includes access for common use of the main back yard. Beautifully landscaped and offering shade tree covering, the back yard also features a full play structure! Utilities are not separately metered and will be an additional $35.00 a month, feel free to call for details!!

(RLNE4687830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 Palomino Way have any available units?
4660 Palomino Way has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4660 Palomino Way have?
Some of 4660 Palomino Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 Palomino Way currently offering any rent specials?
4660 Palomino Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 Palomino Way pet-friendly?
No, 4660 Palomino Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 4660 Palomino Way offer parking?
No, 4660 Palomino Way does not offer parking.
Does 4660 Palomino Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 Palomino Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 Palomino Way have a pool?
No, 4660 Palomino Way does not have a pool.
Does 4660 Palomino Way have accessible units?
No, 4660 Palomino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 Palomino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4660 Palomino Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 Palomino Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4660 Palomino Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4660 Palomino Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd
Antioch, CA 94509
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr
Antioch, CA 94509

Similar Pages

Antioch 2 BedroomsAntioch Apartments with Parking
Antioch Apartments with PoolAntioch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Antioch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity