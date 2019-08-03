All apartments in Altadena
58 Mountain View Street
58 Mountain View Street

58 Mountain View St · No Longer Available
Location

58 Mountain View St, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath California FRONT HOUSE Turn-Key ready for occupancy July 2019 in beautiful Altadena! The home features hardwood floors throughout and a beautifully remodeled kitchen. Property comes with refrigerator, and has laundry hookups. Utilities are not included. Fantastic private gated entry, parking on-site, and pets are welcome (with deposit)! This Altadena neighborhood is close to many great restaurants, shops, and parks. A short drive gets you to the 210, 2, and 134 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Mountain View Street have any available units?
58 Mountain View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 58 Mountain View Street have?
Some of 58 Mountain View Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Mountain View Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Mountain View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Mountain View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Mountain View Street is pet friendly.
Does 58 Mountain View Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 Mountain View Street offers parking.
Does 58 Mountain View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Mountain View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Mountain View Street have a pool?
No, 58 Mountain View Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Mountain View Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Mountain View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Mountain View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Mountain View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Mountain View Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Mountain View Street does not have units with air conditioning.
