Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

380 W. Mendocino St

380 West Mendocino Street · No Longer Available
Location

380 West Mendocino Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Charming private back house with yard (Altadena) - Property Id: 152931

Private back house on quite street near Lincoln and Altadena Drive
Gated yard
Stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer
Central air
Deck with beautiful view of the mountains
Hardwood floors
Water and trash pickup included
Living room closet has been converted into child's bed which can be left as is or removed
Rent $1,850/mo. Deposit $1,850
Dogs ok if they are cute and can do tricks and cats are okay, but not as okay as dogs.

My wife and I live in the front with our two children and our awesome dog. Looking for an open, outgoing person that loves having kids around. Tell me about yourself and why you'd like to live here.

*No Smoking
*12 Month Lease
*Good Credit & Verifiable Income Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152931p
Property Id 152931

(RLNE5128868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 W. Mendocino St have any available units?
380 W. Mendocino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 380 W. Mendocino St have?
Some of 380 W. Mendocino St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 W. Mendocino St currently offering any rent specials?
380 W. Mendocino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 W. Mendocino St pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 W. Mendocino St is pet friendly.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St offer parking?
No, 380 W. Mendocino St does not offer parking.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 W. Mendocino St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St have a pool?
No, 380 W. Mendocino St does not have a pool.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St have accessible units?
No, 380 W. Mendocino St does not have accessible units.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 W. Mendocino St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 W. Mendocino St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 W. Mendocino St has units with air conditioning.
