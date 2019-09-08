380 W. Mendocino St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Charming private back house with yard (Altadena) - Property Id: 152931



Private back house on quite street near Lincoln and Altadena Drive

Gated yard

Stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer

Central air

Deck with beautiful view of the mountains

Hardwood floors

Water and trash pickup included

Living room closet has been converted into child's bed which can be left as is or removed

Rent $1,850/mo. Deposit $1,850

Dogs ok if they are cute and can do tricks and cats are okay, but not as okay as dogs.



My wife and I live in the front with our two children and our awesome dog. Looking for an open, outgoing person that loves having kids around. Tell me about yourself and why you'd like to live here.



*No Smoking

*12 Month Lease

*Good Credit & Verifiable Income Required

