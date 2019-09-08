380 W. Mendocino St

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Charming private back house with yard (Altadena) - Property Id: 152931
Private back house on quite street near Lincoln and Altadena Drive
Gated yard
Stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer
Central air
Deck with beautiful view of the mountains
Hardwood floors
Water and trash pickup included
Living room closet has been converted into child's bed which can be left as is or removed
Rent $1,850/mo. Deposit $1,850
Dogs ok if they are cute and can do tricks and cats are okay, but not as okay as dogs.
My wife and I live in the front with our two children and our awesome dog. Looking for an open, outgoing person that loves having kids around. Tell me about yourself and why you'd like to live here.
*No Smoking
*12 Month Lease
*Good Credit & Verifiable Income Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152931p
Property Id 152931
