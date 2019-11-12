All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 3117 Lincoln Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
3117 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

3117 Lincoln Avenue

3117 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3117 Lincoln Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful and newly updated stunning two bedroom one bath, plus a bonus room, which could be used as an office! This newly painted Craftsman residence features hardwood floors, central a/c, and washer & dryer hookups! Open and bright with great windows and a large front porch along with a shared backyard for outdoor living! The updated kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and garbage disposal with granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Parking for 2 cars available in front ofunit. Close proximity to the weekly Altadena Farmers Market at Loma Alta Park, hiking trails and JPL. Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
3117 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 3117 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 3117 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3117 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3117 Lincoln Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts