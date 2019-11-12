3117 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful and newly updated stunning two bedroom one bath, plus a bonus room, which could be used as an office! This newly painted Craftsman residence features hardwood floors, central a/c, and washer & dryer hookups! Open and bright with great windows and a large front porch along with a shared backyard for outdoor living! The updated kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and garbage disposal with granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Parking for 2 cars available in front ofunit. Close proximity to the weekly Altadena Farmers Market at Loma Alta Park, hiking trails and JPL. Don't miss this gem!