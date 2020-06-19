All apartments in Altadena
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

2550 El Molino Ave

2550 El Molino Avenue · (213) 700-3520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2550 El Molino Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
https://youtu.be/VQRvnwCAkOg

1920's Spanish style, 10-unit building -- all ground floor -- with central garden courtyard. Each unit has a front and back door and separate address.
This 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment has a newly renovated eat in large kitchen with dishwasher and high end appliances including microwave fume hood, walk-in closet/office, and a rear entry mudroom with laundry hook-ups !!

Fantastic Location --
- 1 block to the hamlet of Altadena. 5 minutes to Old Town Pasadena..
- 25 min. to downtown L.A. -- convenient shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.
- Bike to JPL.. 3 block walk to library.
- 1 block to Lake Ave. major bus line... to catch Metro Gold Line and Downtown LA.

Outdoor Activity and Nature --
- Down the street from SoCal's best hiking/biking/horseback riding trails.
- 3 minutes to the Rose Bowl's golf, jogging and Olympic swimming facility.

Laundry Hook-Ups in unit. (why share?)
On-site storage units available for extra charge.
Amanda 213-700-3520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

