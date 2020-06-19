2550 El Molino Ave

Amenities
https://youtu.be/VQRvnwCAkOg
1920's Spanish style, 10-unit building -- all ground floor -- with central garden courtyard. Each unit has a front and back door and separate address.
This 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment has a newly renovated eat in large kitchen with dishwasher and high end appliances including microwave fume hood, walk-in closet/office, and a rear entry mudroom with laundry hook-ups !!
Fantastic Location --
- 1 block to the hamlet of Altadena. 5 minutes to Old Town Pasadena..
- 25 min. to downtown L.A. -- convenient shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.
- Bike to JPL.. 3 block walk to library.
- 1 block to Lake Ave. major bus line... to catch Metro Gold Line and Downtown LA.
Outdoor Activity and Nature --
- Down the street from SoCal's best hiking/biking/horseback riding trails.
- 3 minutes to the Rose Bowl's golf, jogging and Olympic swimming facility.
Laundry Hook-Ups in unit. (why share?)
On-site storage units available for extra charge.
Amanda 213-700-3520