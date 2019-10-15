All apartments in Altadena
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

2173 E Crary Street

2173 East Crary Street · No Longer Available
Location

2173 East Crary Street, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3-bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located in the desirable Presidential Street neighborhood. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, original custom built-in cabinetry. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has access to the back yard. The bathrooms are light and bright. Entertaining is a joy in this beautifully landscaped backyard. There are many mature fruit trees as well. There is a patio perfect for a glass of lemonade on a summer night. Newer A/C unit and furnace. Close to Eaton Canyon, hiking trails and many eateries. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 E Crary Street have any available units?
2173 E Crary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2173 E Crary Street have?
Some of 2173 E Crary Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 E Crary Street currently offering any rent specials?
2173 E Crary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 E Crary Street pet-friendly?
No, 2173 E Crary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2173 E Crary Street offer parking?
Yes, 2173 E Crary Street offers parking.
Does 2173 E Crary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 E Crary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 E Crary Street have a pool?
No, 2173 E Crary Street does not have a pool.
Does 2173 E Crary Street have accessible units?
No, 2173 E Crary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 E Crary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2173 E Crary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2173 E Crary Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2173 E Crary Street has units with air conditioning.
