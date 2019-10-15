2173 E Crary Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3-bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located in the desirable Presidential Street neighborhood. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, original custom built-in cabinetry. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has access to the back yard. The bathrooms are light and bright. Entertaining is a joy in this beautifully landscaped backyard. There are many mature fruit trees as well. There is a patio perfect for a glass of lemonade on a summer night. Newer A/C unit and furnace. Close to Eaton Canyon, hiking trails and many eateries. Welcome home!