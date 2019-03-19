2161 Garfias Dr

Amenities
Beautiful guesthouse, in a highly desirable area of North East Pasadena.
Very large studio with access to a private patio and a pool.
Property futures a hardwood floors, living area with a Fireplace and flat screen TV.
Baby Grand piano, and work desk with a bookshelf.
Kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances, Refrigerator Gas stove, Microwave with a range. Patio area with outdoor furniture and a fire pit.
Access to a patio and pool with a spa and waterfall.
Street parking das not require a permit.
Close to Rose ball, Mountain trails, Old town Pasadena. Need to see to appreciate.