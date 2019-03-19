All apartments in Altadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2161 Garfias Dr

2161 Garfias Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Garfias Drive, Altadena, CA 91104
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Beautiful guesthouse, in a highly desirable area of North East Pasadena.
Very large studio with access to a private patio and a pool.
Property futures a hardwood floors, living area with a Fireplace and flat screen TV.
Baby Grand piano, and work desk with a bookshelf.
Kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances, Refrigerator Gas stove, Microwave with a range. Patio area with outdoor furniture and a fire pit.
Access to a patio and pool with a spa and waterfall.
Street parking das not require a permit.
Close to Rose ball, Mountain trails, Old town Pasadena. Need to see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Garfias Dr have any available units?
2161 Garfias Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2161 Garfias Dr have?
Some of 2161 Garfias Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Garfias Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Garfias Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Garfias Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr offer parking?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2161 Garfias Dr has a pool.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr have accessible units?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Garfias Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 Garfias Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
