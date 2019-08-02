1919 OAKWOOD Street

Amenities

This pet friendly guest house sits at the back of the property in a lovely neighborhood. Enjoy your own private yard with gas BBQ grill with outdoor table & chairs. The large living room has brand new tile floors and a wall of windows for an extraordinary amount of natural light. The living room is open to the dining area for ample entertainment. There is a reverse osmosis water filter system in the kitchen along with granite counter tops, a gas stove, refrigerator & microwave. The kitchen has direct access out to your private side yard. Large remodeled bathroom & walk-in closet off the bedroom. Private washer & dryer at the back of the house for tenant use as well as a private storage area.