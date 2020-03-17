1740 Bellford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Privacy and Remodeled Like Brand New Home! No Comparison. Great for Family or Executive Home. Privacy and serenity galore. Tremendous spacious "One Story" Family Home away from main street and very serene and quiet! Beautiful 3BR/1.5BA house in Prime NE Pasadena with "multiple yards" on spacious lot. Great and safe area for Children and pets. Interior completely renovated & includes all new kitchen and bath cabinetry, granite, refinished hardwood floors, gas fireplace etc. Central HVAC, enclosed garage with laundry hook-up. "3" Parking Spaces plus potential for more. All new electrical and all new copper plumbing. Very quiet area in Private Driveway. Require minimum 1 Year lease