Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

1740 Bellford Avenue

1740 Bellford Avenue
Location

1740 Bellford Avenue, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Privacy and Remodeled Like Brand New Home! No Comparison. Great for Family or Executive Home. Privacy and serenity galore. Tremendous spacious "One Story" Family Home away from main street and very serene and quiet! Beautiful 3BR/1.5BA house in Prime NE Pasadena with "multiple yards" on spacious lot. Great and safe area for Children and pets. Interior completely renovated & includes all new kitchen and bath cabinetry, granite, refinished hardwood floors, gas fireplace etc. Central HVAC, enclosed garage with laundry hook-up. "3" Parking Spaces plus potential for more. All new electrical and all new copper plumbing. Very quiet area in Private Driveway. Require minimum 1 Year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have any available units?
1740 Bellford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1740 Bellford Avenue have?
Some of 1740 Bellford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Bellford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Bellford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Bellford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Bellford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Bellford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Bellford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1740 Bellford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1740 Bellford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Bellford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Bellford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1740 Bellford Avenue has units with air conditioning.

