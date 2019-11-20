1725 Harding Avenue

Amenities

Ideal family home with dream yard near Eaton Canyon. Set in Altadena's desirable Presidents Streets with a front yard view of Mt. Wilson, this appealing home has been tastefully redone to preserve and enhance its traditional charm. Gleaming original hardwood floors, a large bay window and a fireplace grace the large living room, with a spacious dining room nearby. The kitchen has been redone with stainless appliances, hardwood counters, beadboard cabinets and a window-lit breakfast area. Both baths are beautifully remodeled with glass-doored showers, white ceramic tile and vessel sinks. The heart of the home is its large, grassy, fully fenced back yard, centered around a stately mature shade tree - a leafy world for outdoor meals and hours of play. Central HVAC, indoor stacked washer/dryer, two-car detached garage. Partially furnished. Eaton Canyon hikes and nature explorations are minutes away.