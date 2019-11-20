All apartments in Altadena
1725 Harding Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:32 PM

1725 Harding Avenue

1725 North Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 North Harding Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
PresidentStreets

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal family home with dream yard near Eaton Canyon. Set in Altadena's desirable Presidents Streets with a front yard view of Mt. Wilson, this appealing home has been tastefully redone to preserve and enhance its traditional charm. Gleaming original hardwood floors, a large bay window and a fireplace grace the large living room, with a spacious dining room nearby. The kitchen has been redone with stainless appliances, hardwood counters, beadboard cabinets and a window-lit breakfast area. Both baths are beautifully remodeled with glass-doored showers, white ceramic tile and vessel sinks. The heart of the home is its large, grassy, fully fenced back yard, centered around a stately mature shade tree - a leafy world for outdoor meals and hours of play. Central HVAC, indoor stacked washer/dryer, two-car detached garage. Partially furnished. Eaton Canyon hikes and nature explorations are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

