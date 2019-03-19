1601 Allen Ave

Amenities
Sprawling Pasadena Retreat - Property Id: 85463
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has MORE THAN 2500 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. Premium location, near 210 FWY, downtown Pasadena and PCC. Tons of original charm, plus classy upgrades. Enjoy:
* high-end stainless kitchen appliances (incl: stove & fridge)
* remodeled baths
* central air & heat
* W/D hookups
* spacious, finished attic
* 2-Car garage
* spacious backyard, for play or entertaining
The 3 beds and 2 baths are downstairs. The huge attic can be used for a family room, play room, or 4th bedroom. It has a 1/2 bath and tons of add'l storage room.
The home's proximity to USC's Health & Science campus makes it ideal for its students, teachers and workers. Security deposit is equal to a months rent.
