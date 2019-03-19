All apartments in Altadena
Last updated March 19 2019

1601 Allen Ave

1601 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1601 N Allen Ave, Altadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sprawling Pasadena Retreat - Property Id: 85463

Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for appointment: 323-892-7237
TAKE A VIDEO TOUR HERE: http://bit.ly/1601AllenTour

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has MORE THAN 2500 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. Premium location, near 210 FWY, downtown Pasadena and PCC. Tons of original charm, plus classy upgrades. Enjoy:

* high-end stainless kitchen appliances (incl: stove & fridge)
* remodeled baths
* central air & heat
* W/D hookups
* spacious, finished attic
* 2-Car garage
* spacious backyard, for play or entertaining

The 3 beds and 2 baths are downstairs. The huge attic can be used for a family room, play room, or 4th bedroom. It has a 1/2 bath and tons of add'l storage room.

The home's proximity to USC's Health & Science campus makes it ideal for its students, teachers and workers. Security deposit is equal to a months rent.

Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings for viewing appointments! 323-892-7237
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85463
Property Id 85463

(RLNE4526464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Allen Ave have any available units?
1601 Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1601 Allen Ave have?
Some of 1601 Allen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Allen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Allen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Allen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Allen Ave offers parking.
Does 1601 Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Allen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Allen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Allen Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 Allen Ave has units with air conditioning.
