1601 Allen Ave

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Sprawling Pasadena Retreat - Property Id: 85463



Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for appointment: 323-892-7237

TAKE A VIDEO TOUR HERE: http://bit.ly/1601AllenTour



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has MORE THAN 2500 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. Premium location, near 210 FWY, downtown Pasadena and PCC. Tons of original charm, plus classy upgrades. Enjoy:



* high-end stainless kitchen appliances (incl: stove & fridge)

* remodeled baths

* central air & heat

* W/D hookups

* spacious, finished attic

* 2-Car garage

* spacious backyard, for play or entertaining



The 3 beds and 2 baths are downstairs. The huge attic can be used for a family room, play room, or 4th bedroom. It has a 1/2 bath and tons of add'l storage room.



The home's proximity to USC's Health & Science campus makes it ideal for its students, teachers and workers. Security deposit is equal to a months rent.



Text SHOWPADS Vacancy Showings for viewing appointments! 323-892-7237

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85463

