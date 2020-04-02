All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave.

1445 North Grand Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1445 North Grand Oaks Avenue, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Available 04/01/20 Remodeled spacious house,Prime Location - Property Id: 90968

This remodeled 2 bedroom 2 baths duplex one story condo 350 sq. feet private patio with granite kitchen counter tops, with appliances, new tile floors in living room, laminate floor in bedrooms,central AC,central heat, is situated in a quiet neighborhood, ONLY 2 UNITS ON THE PROPERTY NOT CROWDED.
This home is ideally situated near hiking trails (Eaton Canyon), several golf courses, and tennis courts.
Walking distance to down town Pasadena,where you find retail stores Starbucks, Stater brothers shopping grocery store, Vons grocery store, several large banks and minutes away from Old town Pasadena, one mile from PCC college, 2 miles from Caltech. university, only one cat is allowed. BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER included. 24 hour outdoor security surveillance cameras.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90968
Property Id 90968

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5618575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have any available units?
1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have?
Some of 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. offer parking?
No, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have a pool?
No, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts