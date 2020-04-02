1445 N. Grand Oaks Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Available 04/01/20 Remodeled spacious house,Prime Location - Property Id: 90968



This remodeled 2 bedroom 2 baths duplex one story condo 350 sq. feet private patio with granite kitchen counter tops, with appliances, new tile floors in living room, laminate floor in bedrooms,central AC,central heat, is situated in a quiet neighborhood, ONLY 2 UNITS ON THE PROPERTY NOT CROWDED.

This home is ideally situated near hiking trails (Eaton Canyon), several golf courses, and tennis courts.

Walking distance to down town Pasadena,where you find retail stores Starbucks, Stater brothers shopping grocery store, Vons grocery store, several large banks and minutes away from Old town Pasadena, one mile from PCC college, 2 miles from Caltech. university, only one cat is allowed. BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER included. 24 hour outdoor security surveillance cameras.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90968

Property Id 90968



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5618575)