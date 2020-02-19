2320 Tavern Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Beautiful Alpine house. 3br 2ba. wood floors. Large washroom with full hook-ups.

It has new wood floors. Country setting with lots of privacy. Tenant pays for all utilities. Newer stove included. Central air and heat. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom.

Double carport garage. Large property. Big gardens.

Available March 1st.

Rent $2,500.00 (This is a reduced price for staying at least two years).

Deposit $2,500 required.

Utilities are not included in the rent.

Full credit, criminal and back ground check.



It is not suited for dogs as it is unfenced. A smaller dog may be considered with an extra deposit and Pet Rent.



We are looking for long term tenants. The longer the better.