2320 Tavern Rd
Last updated February 19 2020

2320 Tavern Rd

2320 Tavern Road · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful Alpine house. 3br 2ba. wood floors. Large washroom with full hook-ups.
It has new wood floors. Country setting with lots of privacy. Tenant pays for all utilities. Newer stove included. Central air and heat. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom.
Double carport garage. Large property. Big gardens.
Available March 1st.
Rent $2,500.00 (This is a reduced price for staying at least two years).
Deposit $2,500 required.
Utilities are not included in the rent.
Full credit, criminal and back ground check.

It is not suited for dogs as it is unfenced. A smaller dog may be considered with an extra deposit and Pet Rent.

We are looking for long term tenants. The longer the better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

