Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1516 RIVER DANCE COURT Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM/ 3 BATH FAMILY HOME IN ALPINE JULY 1ST MOVE IN! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home in Alpine Highlands community. This beautifully maintained home features all new appliances, new flooring, and paint throughout! Large two story family home, with almost 1900 square feet includes an upstairs loft for additional added space. It has a three car garage, a designated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for added convenience, and a small fenced low maintenance yard. Pets upon approval.



Fantastic location just off South Grade Road and walking distance to Albertsons and several other establishments.



Country feel in Alpine, yet only 30 min. from Naval Base SD, Downtown San Diego, or the beach. Very desirable community between the ocean and mountains!



1516 River Dance is available for July 1st move in!



Please contact SD Realty 619-697-0602 or text 619-274-0528 for showing times.



(RLNE4213002)