Home
/
Alpine, CA
/
1516 RIVER DANCE COURT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1516 RIVER DANCE COURT

1516 River Dance Court · No Longer Available
Location

1516 River Dance Court, Alpine, CA 91901
Palo Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1516 RIVER DANCE COURT Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM/ 3 BATH FAMILY HOME IN ALPINE JULY 1ST MOVE IN! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home in Alpine Highlands community. This beautifully maintained home features all new appliances, new flooring, and paint throughout! Large two story family home, with almost 1900 square feet includes an upstairs loft for additional added space. It has a three car garage, a designated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for added convenience, and a small fenced low maintenance yard. Pets upon approval.

Fantastic location just off South Grade Road and walking distance to Albertsons and several other establishments.

Country feel in Alpine, yet only 30 min. from Naval Base SD, Downtown San Diego, or the beach. Very desirable community between the ocean and mountains!

1516 River Dance is available for July 1st move in!

Please contact SD Realty 619-697-0602 or text 619-274-0528 for showing times.

(RLNE4213002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have any available units?
1516 RIVER DANCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have?
Some of 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1516 RIVER DANCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT offers parking.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have a pool?
No, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 RIVER DANCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
