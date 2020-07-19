1269 Arnold Way

Amenities

Half Off First Month Rent- Move-In Now- Alpine Custom Estate- 5 min. to Town - Large beautiful single story with country character on over an acre of private property . Quiet and serene, just minutes from tranquil Alpine.This home has too much to list and is an Entertainers delight or perfect for extended family. Woodwork and charm throughout, this custom builder home has all the bells and whistles.Master suite that includes jacuzzi tub, wet bar and fireplace, large walk in closet and unique separate shower with stained glass . 2 other large bedrooms and additional bed in garage for separate quarters. Enormous living and Family rooms with wet bar and fireplaces , eat in kitchen with built in trash compactor and counter blender. Separate formal dining room with exquisite built in China cabinets . Laundry room and half bath for room in garage. Oversized 3 car garage with storage cabinets throughout. Property is completely fenced and gated with half circle drive and separate entrances. Large property with aviary enclosure, room for horses or ? . Dual a/c and heat units. Gardener included.City water and Septic so no sewer charges. Pets ok with additional deposit and Renters insurance. No aggressive breed dogs or pitbulls. Plenty of parking for RV, horse trailer or toys.



All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.



All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements.



Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165

Email sdrentpros@gmail.com or call 619 884-0906 for showing or more info.



Interior photos coming soon after refresh. Inquire now to be the first to see it!



