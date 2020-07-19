All apartments in Alpine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1269 Arnold Way

1269 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Arnold Way, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Half Off First Month Rent- Move-In Now- Alpine Custom Estate- 5 min. to Town - Large beautiful single story with country character on over an acre of private property . Quiet and serene, just minutes from tranquil Alpine.This home has too much to list and is an Entertainers delight or perfect for extended family. Woodwork and charm throughout, this custom builder home has all the bells and whistles.Master suite that includes jacuzzi tub, wet bar and fireplace, large walk in closet and unique separate shower with stained glass . 2 other large bedrooms and additional bed in garage for separate quarters. Enormous living and Family rooms with wet bar and fireplaces , eat in kitchen with built in trash compactor and counter blender. Separate formal dining room with exquisite built in China cabinets . Laundry room and half bath for room in garage. Oversized 3 car garage with storage cabinets throughout. Property is completely fenced and gated with half circle drive and separate entrances. Large property with aviary enclosure, room for horses or ? . Dual a/c and heat units. Gardener included.City water and Septic so no sewer charges. Pets ok with additional deposit and Renters insurance. No aggressive breed dogs or pitbulls. Plenty of parking for RV, horse trailer or toys.

All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.

All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements.

Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentpros@gmail.com or call 619 884-0906 for showing or more info.

Interior photos coming soon after refresh. Inquire now to be the first to see it!

(RLNE4598269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Arnold Way have any available units?
1269 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 1269 Arnold Way have?
Some of 1269 Arnold Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Arnold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Arnold Way is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Arnold Way offers parking.
Does 1269 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 Arnold Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Arnold Way have a pool?
No, 1269 Arnold Way does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 1269 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 Arnold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 Arnold Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1269 Arnold Way has units with air conditioning.
