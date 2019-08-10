3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard

Amenities
Modern Torrance Townhouse, golf course adjacent. This 3 bed / 2.5 bathroom features newer kitchen with granite countertops including island, stainless appliances, tuscan style back splash and under cabinet lighting. Entry level there is a half bath and washer/ dryer in unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master boasts walk-in closet with adjacent bath. Includes attached large 3 car garage with room for storage as well as designated guest parking. Close to freeway access, local parks, schools and shopping.