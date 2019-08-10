All apartments in Alondra Park
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard

3880 Redondo Beach Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Redondo Beach Blvd, Alondra Park, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Modern Torrance Townhouse, golf course adjacent. This 3 bed / 2.5 bathroom features newer kitchen with granite countertops including island, stainless appliances, tuscan style back splash and under cabinet lighting. Entry level there is a half bath and washer/ dryer in unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master boasts walk-in closet with adjacent bath. Includes attached large 3 car garage with room for storage as well as designated guest parking. Close to freeway access, local parks, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have any available units?
3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alondra Park.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3880 Redondo Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
