Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

3158 W 147th Street

3158 W 147th St · No Longer Available
Location

3158 W 147th St, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENNOVATED
1 br/1 ba duplex
Features:

* 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups
* NEW custom maple cabinets
* NEW granite countertops
* NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
* NEW stainless steel gas range
* NEW tile
* NEW windows
* NEW blinds
* NEW paint
* NEW ceiling fan
* NEW lighting fixtures

Security Deposit: $1525
No pets
No smoking

Owner pays trash/gardener
Tenant pays gas/water/electric

Call the owner Stacey at: (310) 913-3402

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3158 W 147th Street have any available units?
3158 W 147th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 3158 W 147th Street have?
Some of 3158 W 147th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3158 W 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3158 W 147th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 W 147th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3158 W 147th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alondra Park.
Does 3158 W 147th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3158 W 147th Street offers parking.
Does 3158 W 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3158 W 147th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 W 147th Street have a pool?
No, 3158 W 147th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3158 W 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 3158 W 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 W 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3158 W 147th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3158 W 147th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3158 W 147th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
