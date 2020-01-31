3158 W 147th Street

3158 W 147th St, Alondra Park, CA 90249 Alondra Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENNOVATED 1 br/1 ba duplex Features:
* 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups * NEW custom maple cabinets * NEW granite countertops * NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout * NEW stainless steel gas range * NEW tile * NEW windows * NEW blinds * NEW paint * NEW ceiling fan * NEW lighting fixtures
Security Deposit: $1525 No pets No smoking
Owner pays trash/gardener Tenant pays gas/water/electric
Call the owner Stacey at: (310) 913-3402
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
