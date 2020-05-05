All apartments in Alhambra
89 E Commonwealth Ave 3H

89 E Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

89 E Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Luxury Condo close to Alhambra Place - Property Id: 164253

Luxury, modern and very spacious apartment in Alhambra on Garfield and Commonwealth Ave. 990 sq. ft. modern style apartment, 20 ft. high ceilings, 3rd floor with oversized windows and balcony for plenty of natural light and beautiful views. Entertaining party room, outdoor grilling, central AC, walking distance to lots of shops, movie theater, library, bars, and restaurants. The apt has a stove, washer and dryer hookup, refrigerator water line, wired for Ethernet and cable TV. Plenty of storage with two hallway closets and one roomy walk-in closet in bedroom. 2 Car tandem parking spaces in secured parking lot. The complex offers Fitness Room & Rec Room, Gym and elevators.

One block from Alhambra Place neighborhood center with 120,000 square feet of retail with Sprouts, Burlington, Bank of the West, Blaze Pizza, The Big Catch, The Habit, and Tokyo Table. Located just minutes from downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena and close to the interstate 10 and 710.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164253
Property Id 164253

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5375021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

