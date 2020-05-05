89 E Commonwealth Ave 3H

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed media room pet friendly dogs allowed

Luxury Condo close to Alhambra Place - Property Id: 164253



Luxury, modern and very spacious apartment in Alhambra on Garfield and Commonwealth Ave. 990 sq. ft. modern style apartment, 20 ft. high ceilings, 3rd floor with oversized windows and balcony for plenty of natural light and beautiful views. Entertaining party room, outdoor grilling, central AC, walking distance to lots of shops, movie theater, library, bars, and restaurants. The apt has a stove, washer and dryer hookup, refrigerator water line, wired for Ethernet and cable TV. Plenty of storage with two hallway closets and one roomy walk-in closet in bedroom. 2 Car tandem parking spaces in secured parking lot. The complex offers Fitness Room & Rec Room, Gym and elevators.



One block from Alhambra Place neighborhood center with 120,000 square feet of retail with Sprouts, Burlington, Bank of the West, Blaze Pizza, The Big Catch, The Habit, and Tokyo Table. Located just minutes from downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena and close to the interstate 10 and 710.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164253

Property Id 164253



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5375021)