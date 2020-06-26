All apartments in Alhambra
621 N Almansor Street

621 North Almansor Street
Location

621 North Almansor Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional house on a desired street and location, close to Main Street shopping and dining. It's a 3 bedroom and 2 bath house, with a cute galley kitchen, laundry area and cute dining area with a window that displays natural light. There is an addition to house with a common wall and the landlord will live in the back house. The landlord is in the process of adding a kitchenette and an entry access door from the side yard to the remodeled house. The garage and driveway will be shared with the landlord. The front house will be Unit A and the back house will be Unit B, the property for rent is Unit A, the front house.

Please contact listing agent Sylvia Ramos at (626)376-8808, prefer a text with your full name, and phone number. I am responsive to inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 N Almansor Street have any available units?
621 N Almansor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 621 N Almansor Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 N Almansor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 N Almansor Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 N Almansor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 621 N Almansor Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 N Almansor Street offers parking.
Does 621 N Almansor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 N Almansor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 N Almansor Street have a pool?
No, 621 N Almansor Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 N Almansor Street have accessible units?
No, 621 N Almansor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 N Almansor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 N Almansor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 N Almansor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 N Almansor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
