508 La Paloma Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage

Beautiful Duplex home for Rent! 3BD/2BA Home, 1BD/1BA Guest House! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful duplex is located west of Fremont Avenue. The main house was remodeled and consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths totaling approximately 1,600 square feet. The back house was also remodeled and consists of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with roughly 650 square feet. The property is just a short drive to downtown Alhambra, the 710 free and the 10 freeway! It is also a short distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and fast food including the following:



- Costco & Target

- The Home Depot

- Edwards Cinema

- Kohl's

- Albertsons

- Alhambra Hospital

- Emery Park Elementary School

- LA Fitness



The property has hardwood floors and updated interiors. There is a garage for parking, which is accessible by a long driveway at the side of the property.



Home includes:

~Four Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Total

~Wood Floors

~Stove & Oven included

~HVAC included

~All Utilities paid by tenant

~Landscape Included

~Clean Property

~Professionally Managed

~Great Neighborhood

~Great Location



Act now as this home will go fast!



***SORRY NO PETS***



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4199552)