412 North CURTIS Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gem in the heart of Alhambra has 3 levels: Ground floor garage access with ample storage in large storage room. Main floor boasts an impressive entryway with wood floors, brand new installed stainless steel appliances: range oven, hood, and dishwasher. Kitchen has new granite countertops and fixtures, Upstairs has master bedroom and one full bath with plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom has large closet and wood floors with a 3/4 bathroom. Main floor has an extra 1/2 bathroom. Great school district. Walking distance to shopping and retail centers.