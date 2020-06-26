All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

412 North CURTIS Avenue

412 North Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 North Curtis Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
This gem in the heart of Alhambra has 3 levels: Ground floor garage access with ample storage in large storage room. Main floor boasts an impressive entryway with wood floors, brand new installed stainless steel appliances: range oven, hood, and dishwasher. Kitchen has new granite countertops and fixtures, Upstairs has master bedroom and one full bath with plenty of closet space. 2nd bedroom has large closet and wood floors with a 3/4 bathroom. Main floor has an extra 1/2 bathroom. Great school district. Walking distance to shopping and retail centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have any available units?
412 North CURTIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have?
Some of 412 North CURTIS Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 North CURTIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 North CURTIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 North CURTIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 North CURTIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 North CURTIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 North CURTIS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 North CURTIS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 North CURTIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 North CURTIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 North CURTIS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 North CURTIS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
