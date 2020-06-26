All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112

330 North Chapel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

330 North Chapel Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly remodel N. Alhambra Condo - Newly Remodeled 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Condo. Located at First Floor, New Interior Paint, Recess Lights, New Window and Patio Door, New Kitchen, White Cabinet with Quartz Stone Counter top, New Range, New Dishwasher, New Hood and New Refrigerator. New Waterproof wood floor, New bathrooms vanity, mirror and Glass Shower Door.
Next to Story Park , Walking distance to Market, Shopping, Restaurants and Churches. . Newly Remodeled 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Condo. Has Two Subterranean Parking Space. Located at First Floor, New Interior Paint, Recess Lights, New Window and Patio Door, New Kitchen, White Cabinet with Quartz Stone Counter top, New Range, New Dishwasher, New Hood and New Refrigerator. New Waterproof wood floor, New bathrooms vanity, mirror and Glass Shower Door. Next to Story Park , Walking distance to Market, Shopping, Restaurants and Churches. Call Florence Mak 310-993-3040 for showing schedule.

(RLNE5559488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have any available units?
330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have?
Some of 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 is pet friendly.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 offers parking.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have a pool?
No, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 does not have a pool.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112 does not have units with air conditioning.

