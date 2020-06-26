330 N Chapel Ave., Unit 112

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Next to Story Park , Walking distance to Market, Shopping, Restaurants and Churches. . Newly Remodeled 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Condo. Has Two Subterranean Parking Space. Located at First Floor, New Interior Paint, Recess Lights, New Window and Patio Door, New Kitchen, White Cabinet with Quartz Stone Counter top, New Range, New Dishwasher, New Hood and New Refrigerator. New Waterproof wood floor, New bathrooms vanity, mirror and Glass Shower Door. Next to Story Park , Walking distance to Market, Shopping, Restaurants and Churches. Call Florence Mak 310-993-3040 for showing schedule.



