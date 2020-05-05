325 W Ramona Road

Amenities

Look no further! This spacious, 2,000 SF space in a Craftsman-style duplex offers a new resident an overwhelming amount of space. This newly renovated downstairs unit includes a master suite with two closets and its own dedicated bathroom, an expansive second bedroom, an updated common bathroom, huge living room, a separate dining room for all your entertaining purposes, and a kitchen for the culinary enthusiast. In addition, there is a long driveway to accommodate at least 2 cars and a serene, common side yard to decorate with outdoor seating. This is a must-see for someone looking for a lot of space to utilize.