Alhambra, CA
3009 W Norwood Place
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

3009 W Norwood Place

3009 W Norwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3009 W Norwood Pl, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Charming and updated Spanish home in Alhambra. Just refinished hardwood floors. Large spacious living room and formal dining room. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New floors and quartz counter tops in kitchen. New gas range and dishwasher installed 9/18. New floors in bathroom and tiles around tub. Laundry room with washer and gas/electric dryer hook-ups. New window coverings in 9/18. Two car detached garage with automatic door opener. Upgraded electrical and new copper plumbing. Convenient location. Automatic sprinklers in front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 W Norwood Place have any available units?
3009 W Norwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 3009 W Norwood Place have?
Some of 3009 W Norwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 W Norwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3009 W Norwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 W Norwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 3009 W Norwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 3009 W Norwood Place offers parking.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 W Norwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have a pool?
No, 3009 W Norwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have accessible units?
No, 3009 W Norwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 W Norwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 W Norwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
