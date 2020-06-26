3009 W Norwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming and updated Spanish home in Alhambra. Just refinished hardwood floors. Large spacious living room and formal dining room. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New floors and quartz counter tops in kitchen. New gas range and dishwasher installed 9/18. New floors in bathroom and tiles around tub. Laundry room with washer and gas/electric dryer hook-ups. New window coverings in 9/18. Two car detached garage with automatic door opener. Upgraded electrical and new copper plumbing. Convenient location. Automatic sprinklers in front and back yard.