Charming and updated Spanish home in Alhambra. Just refinished hardwood floors. Large spacious living room and formal dining room. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New floors and quartz counter tops in kitchen. New gas range and dishwasher installed 9/18. New floors in bathroom and tiles around tub. Laundry room with washer and gas/electric dryer hook-ups. New window coverings in 9/18. Two car detached garage with automatic door opener. Upgraded electrical and new copper plumbing. Convenient location. Automatic sprinklers in front and back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 W Norwood Place have any available units?
3009 W Norwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 3009 W Norwood Place have?
Some of 3009 W Norwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 W Norwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3009 W Norwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.