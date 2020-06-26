28 N 3rd Street

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful top floor condo with a high ceiling living room overlooking mountain and city views. Casita Zen is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms, two-level unit. Open floor plan with modern European Styled kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, and central A/C. Two assigned onsite gated parking spaces. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, theater, Sprout supermarket; 15 minutes drive to Old Town Pasadena, about 8 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. A well maintained community to let you enjoy the true urban living.