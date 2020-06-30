2700 W Ross Ave Back Housr

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Cute and Cozy Tiny Back House - Property Id: 250044



Cute, cozy, and charming! This tiny back house was designed to make anyone feel safe, secure and happy. Heck, I plan to live In It myself in my golden years! Ideal for single employed individual but anyone can apply. Just keep in mind it is tiny but efficient. There is only a mini fridge so you may want a bigger one...but we can discuss that. Everyone who sees it loves it. Just sayin'...oh...also has it's own cute little patio!

Property Id 250044



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5664641)