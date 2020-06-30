All apartments in Alhambra
2135 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra

2135 South Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2135 South Curtis Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alhambra - Charming Newly Renovated home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and New flooring in the kitchen & master bathroom. New light fixtures, New base molding, and Newly Serviced Hardwood floors. Freshly painted interior and entrance deck. It has Warm Natural Light throughout the house and a spacious back lot with many fruit trees. There is a two-car garage. It has a Washer included inside the Garage. Conveniently located & close to many Restaurants, Schools, Shopping Plaza near Monterey Park/South Alhambra. Easy access to 10 & 710 & 60 Freeways. A short driving distance to Downtown LA. Sorry! No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

