2135 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra

Alhambra - Charming Newly Renovated home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and New flooring in the kitchen & master bathroom. New light fixtures, New base molding, and Newly Serviced Hardwood floors. Freshly painted interior and entrance deck. It has Warm Natural Light throughout the house and a spacious back lot with many fruit trees. There is a two-car garage. It has a Washer included inside the Garage. Conveniently located & close to many Restaurants, Schools, Shopping Plaza near Monterey Park/South Alhambra. Easy access to 10 & 710 & 60 Freeways. A short driving distance to Downtown LA. Sorry! No Pets allowed.



(RLNE5608019)