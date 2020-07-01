210 N Monterey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

2015 Luxury Senior Community Condo for the Active Living 55+ of age. Only one person 55+ of age to be on title. You will enjoy

living in a safe and secured complex. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, LA Fitness, Edwards Cinema

Theater and all different types of restaurants located on Main Street, and downtown Alhambra. Property features one huge bedroom,

large closet spaces for all your personal items, two full bathrooms perfect for you and your guests, full size kitchen with all newer

appliances as well as stackable washer and dryer all included. This beautiful complex features a library on 2nd floor, fitness room and

BBQ area on 3 rd floor as well as recreation room with built-in kitchenette on 4th floor. Conveniently located directly across from a

large public park, Joslyn Adult Center on Chapel Ave. Assigned parking in the ground level gated parking garage