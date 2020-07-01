All apartments in Alhambra
210 N Monterey Street

210 North Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North Monterey Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
2015 Luxury Senior Community Condo for the Active Living 55+ of age. Only one person 55+ of age to be on title. You will enjoy
living in a safe and secured complex. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, LA Fitness, Edwards Cinema
Theater and all different types of restaurants located on Main Street, and downtown Alhambra. Property features one huge bedroom,
large closet spaces for all your personal items, two full bathrooms perfect for you and your guests, full size kitchen with all newer
appliances as well as stackable washer and dryer all included. This beautiful complex features a library on 2nd floor, fitness room and
BBQ area on 3 rd floor as well as recreation room with built-in kitchenette on 4th floor. Conveniently located directly across from a
large public park, Joslyn Adult Center on Chapel Ave. Assigned parking in the ground level gated parking garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N Monterey Street have any available units?
210 N Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 210 N Monterey Street have?
Some of 210 N Monterey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 N Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 N Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 210 N Monterey Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 N Monterey Street offers parking.
Does 210 N Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 N Monterey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 210 N Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 N Monterey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 210 N Monterey Street has accessible units.
Does 210 N Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 N Monterey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 N Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

