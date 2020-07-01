1908 Cedar Street

Amenities

This beautiful corner unit condo is located at desirable North Alhambra Neighborhood. Inviting Living Room connects to dining area, a powder room at the first floor, well maintained kitchen with refrigerator, two Bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. A stackable washer and dryer on the second floor. Attached 2 Car Garage with direct access. Central Air and Heating. Guest Parking Spaces Available. Walking Distance to Alhambra Park; the park offers tennis court, swimming Pool, play ground and BBQ area. Convenient location close to Target, Costco, shops, Alhambra hospital, restaurant and transportation.