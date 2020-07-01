All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

1908 Cedar Street

1908 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Cedar Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
This beautiful corner unit condo is located at desirable North Alhambra Neighborhood. Inviting Living Room connects to dining area, a powder room at the first floor, well maintained kitchen with refrigerator, two Bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. A stackable washer and dryer on the second floor. Attached 2 Car Garage with direct access. Central Air and Heating. Guest Parking Spaces Available. Walking Distance to Alhambra Park; the park offers tennis court, swimming Pool, play ground and BBQ area. Convenient location close to Target, Costco, shops, Alhambra hospital, restaurant and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Cedar Street have any available units?
1908 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1908 Cedar Street have?
Some of 1908 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1908 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 1908 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Cedar Street have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Cedar Street has a pool.
Does 1908 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1908 Cedar Street has units with air conditioning.

