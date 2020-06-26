1618 1/2 South Atlantic Boulevard

Amenities
Open House June 27, 2019 4:00pm-5:00pm
Come see this apartment in the city of Alhambra, this is a 1 bedroom 1 bath for $1,450.00.Near the 10 fwy and shopping center. Contact the office 562-908-1415 or property supervisor 562-688-7180.
Applications are done online @ primemgnt.com
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Professionally managed by Prime Management Group Inc. www.primemgnt.com
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,450.00
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,450.00
Available Now
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,895
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2,895
Available Now
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.